Overview of Dr. Jason Bydash, DO

Dr. Jason Bydash, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Rice Lake, WI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Bydash works at Prevea Health in Rice Lake, WI with other offices in Eau Claire, WI and Chippewa Falls, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Alkalosis and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.