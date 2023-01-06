Dr. Jason Call, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Call is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Call, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Call, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They completed their fellowship with Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
Dr. Call works at
Locations
Winchester Cardiology & Vascular Medicine1880 Amherst St Ste 100, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-0306Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Winchester Cardiology and Vascular Medicine1870 Amherst St Ste 100, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-0306Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was so happy having Dr. Call on the TAVR team during my procedure on 12-20-2022. No one wants to undergo surgery but if you must then you want the best medical staff and that's how I felt about Dr. Jason Call. Physicians like this are a definite asset to WMC. Thank you, Dr. Call.
About Dr. Jason Call, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1528021862
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University Med Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
