Dr. Jason Carroll, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.



Dr. Carroll works at Pain Care Physicians in Austin, TX with other offices in San Marcos, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.