Overview of Dr. Jason Castle, MD

Dr. Jason Castle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Montgomery General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Castle works at West Virginia OrthoNeuro in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Baker’s Cyst, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.