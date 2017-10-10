See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Jason Champagne, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Champagne, MD

Dr. Jason Champagne, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.

Dr. Champagne works at Beverly Hills Institute / Alex Foxman, M.D., Inc. in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Champagne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgeon Services Professional Corporation
    9400 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 859-9816

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Broken Nose
Brow Presentation
Deviated Septum
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Brow Presentation Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Face Presentation Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Receded Lower Jaw Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 10, 2017
I had a hair restoration done on my crown area with Dr. Champagne and his team of skilled professional here in the Twin Cities. Dr. Champagne and his team are highly skilled and care about making your experience a great one. Karen went over with me my expectations and pricing, Their pricing is very low and with no hidden charges or hidden add ons. Dr. Champagne and his team did a great job for me. Thank You Dr. Champagne and your team for giving me back my hair
Minneapolis, MN — Oct 10, 2017
About Dr. Jason Champagne, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821219270
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Internship
  • Georgia Health Sciences Univ
Medical Education
  • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Undergraduate School
  • Louisiana State University
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jason Champagne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champagne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Champagne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Champagne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Champagne works at Beverly Hills Institute / Alex Foxman, M.D., Inc. in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Champagne’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Champagne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champagne.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champagne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Champagne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

