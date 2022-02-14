Dr. Jason Chen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Chen, DO
Overview of Dr. Jason Chen, DO
Dr. Jason Chen, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - Sugar Land17520 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 486-1600
UT Physicians Musculoskeletal Clinic5420 West Loop S Ste 2100, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 486-5590
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Chen is great very patient very polite and extremely caring I would highly recommend
About Dr. Jason Chen, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1407148604
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Christiana Care Health Services - Wilmington Hospital
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Stevens Institute Of Technology, Hoboken, New Jersey
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
