Overview of Dr. Jason Cheung, MD

Dr. Jason Cheung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Cheung works at Jason C Cheung MD in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.