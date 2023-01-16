Dr. Jason Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Cheung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Cheung, MD
Dr. Jason Cheung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Cheung's Office Locations
Silverdale Office9800 Levin Rd NW Ste 102, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cheung is very easy to talk with, he seeks your understanding and explains things very well. AND, his staff is very pleasant and helpful. I'm super happy with his work on me! He will be MY Opthalmologist as long as he is available!
About Dr. Jason Cheung, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Sick Chldn University Toronto
- University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Harbor UCLA Med Center|Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
