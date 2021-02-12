Dr. Jason Chiappetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiappetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Chiappetta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Chiappetta, MD
Dr. Jason Chiappetta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Chiappetta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chiappetta's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Eye Institute400 Westhampton Sta, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 287-4200
-
2
Short Pump12018 W Broad St Ste 100, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 287-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiappetta?
The chalazion is gone on top & the bottom one has shrunk significantly. My eyelid does seem to have lost some elasticity probably from the streching but im doing some diy treatments which seems to be helping with that. The only thing I am a bit worried of is that i recieved 2 steroid injects in one day near the same location. I hear that there could potentially be some adverse effects that could show up including fat/muscle atrophy, skin thinning, & depigmentation.
About Dr. Jason Chiappetta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1245348911
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Med Residency
- University of Virginia
- University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiappetta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiappetta accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiappetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiappetta works at
Dr. Chiappetta has seen patients for Stye, Glaucoma and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiappetta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiappetta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiappetta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiappetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiappetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.