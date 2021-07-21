Overview of Dr. Jason Cochran, DO

Dr. Jason Cochran, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Memorial Healthcare, Sparrow Carson Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Cochran works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.