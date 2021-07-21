Dr. Jason Cochran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cochran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Cochran, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Memorial Healthcare, Sparrow Carson Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Michigan Orthopedic Center, 2815 S Pennsylvania Ave Ste 204, Lansing, MI 48910, (517) 267-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Memorial Healthcare
- Sparrow Carson Hospital
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was in for an evaluation of my knee and I was surprised and impressed on how efficient everyone was from the time I checked in there was no sitting and waiting on anything
About Dr. Jason Cochran, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1013039759
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Michigan State University
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
- Florida Atlantic University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Cochran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cochran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cochran has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cochran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Cochran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cochran.
