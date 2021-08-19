Dr. Jason Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Cohen, MD
Dr. Jason Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Poughkeepsie21 Reade Pl Ste 3200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-4086
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cohen saw me regarding an issue with my thyroid that required surgery - scheduling the surgery was delayed due to the pandemic- had the surgery in early june and he was wonderful - recovery has been a breeze. All information I got from him and his great staff was straight forward and accurate. Staff was wonderful and extremely helpful throughout the process from start to finish.
About Dr. Jason Cohen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1851401152
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Beth Israel Med Ctr, Head And Neck Surgery Nyu Hospitals Center, Otolaryngology
- Montefiore Hospital Med Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Laryngitis, Dizziness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.