Dr. Jason Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Cohen, MD
Dr. Jason Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
Montefiore Medical Center - the Stern Stroke Center3316 Rochambeau Ave Fl 4, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-6444
-
2
Elder Serve Licensed Home Care Services Agency Inc6 Executive Plz, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 375-4880
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr. Cohen is an exceptional physician and neurologist. He is very knowledgeable, kind, compassionate. He really makes you feel comfortable and is an excellent listener. Not at all rushed. He is very organized and carefully reviews your records and test results. Good decision maker. He is optimistic and caring. Very highly recommend.
About Dr. Jason Cohen, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1942588447
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.