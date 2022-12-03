Dr. Jason Coles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Coles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Coles, MD
Dr. Jason Coles, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Coles works at
Dr. Coles' Office Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2200
- 2 3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 101, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (616) 267-2200
-
3
7 Atkinson Dr Ste 113, Ludington, MI 49431
Directions
(616) 391-3759
Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
Spectrum Health Hospitals4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 391-3759
-
5
Traverse City Practice550 Munson Ave Ste 1101, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (616) 267-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coles?
He listened to me. Understanding me. Explained what he wanted to do. Allowed for questioning
About Dr. Jason Coles, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1619088580
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coles accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coles works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Coles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.