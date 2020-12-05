Overview of Dr. Jason Comer, MD

Dr. Jason Comer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Comer works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.