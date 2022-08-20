Dr. Jason Cormier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cormier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Cormier, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Cormier, MD
Dr. Jason Cormier, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cormier's Office Locations
-
1
Acadiana Neurosurgery155 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 534-8680
-
2
Factor- A1200 Camellia Blvd Ste 400, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 534-8680
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cormier is an excellent surgeon. He did my husband’s surgery a week ago Tuesday and he’s doing great. He knows what he doing and I would definitely recommend anyone needing back surgery to see him.
About Dr. Jason Cormier, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1982812723
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Duke University Medical Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- LSU
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Cormier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cormier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cormier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cormier has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cormier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Cormier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cormier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cormier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cormier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.