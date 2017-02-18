Dr. Jason Cornelius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornelius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Cornelius, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Cornelius, MD
Dr. Jason Cornelius, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Maple Grove, MN.
Dr. Cornelius works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cornelius' Office Locations
-
1
Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology9645 Grove Cir N Ste 100, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions
-
2
Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology Ltd4225 Golden Valley Rd, Minneapolis, MN 55422 Directions (763) 588-0661
-
3
North Memorial Health Sleep Medicine Clinic13800 83rd Way N Ste 102, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 581-5050
- 4 15450 Highway 7 Ste 100, Minnetonka, MN 55345 Directions (763) 581-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cornelius?
Definitely would recommend. He is a kind, caring, intelligent doctor. Before my appointment he had taken time to review my extensive history. He was easy to talk with and I definitely felt a part of my treatment plan.
About Dr. Jason Cornelius, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1982610739
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornelius has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornelius accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornelius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornelius works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornelius. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornelius.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornelius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornelius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.