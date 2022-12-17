Dr. Jason Couture, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couture is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Couture, MD
Dr. Jason Couture, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Office6848 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (866) 592-2199
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Jason is the best Dr. I have ever been to in a long time. My mother and I go to him. He will listen to whatever you have to say he is the best. His staff is very nice. His dad, Larry Couture is also a very good doctor.
About Dr. Jason Couture, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1962609115
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Dr. Couture has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couture accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couture has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Couture. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couture.
