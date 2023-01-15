Dr. Jason Craft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Craft, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Craft, MD
Dr. Jason Craft, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine, Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
Dr. Craft's Office Locations
Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center1325 E Fortification St, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 354-4488Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Flowood Clinic4506 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 354-4488
Flowood Clinic4309 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 354-4488
Madison Clinic501 Baptist Dr, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 354-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Great experience. Dr. Craft and staff were outstanding.
About Dr. Jason Craft, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1184753485
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Mississippi State University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
