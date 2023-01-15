Overview of Dr. Jason Craft, MD

Dr. Jason Craft, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine, Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery



Dr. Craft works at Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Jackson, MS with other offices in Flowood, MS and Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.