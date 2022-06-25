See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Jason Cuellar, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Cuellar, MD

Dr. Jason Cuellar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Cuellar works at Cu llar Spine Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cuellar's Office Locations

    Cu llar Spine Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery
    450 N Roxbury Dr Fl 3, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 803-9407
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 25, 2022
    He is everything I have stated in the title and there is never a very long wait to get in to see him. He is not like any other surgeon I’ve ever seen. I highly recommend him.
    Linda Cohen — Jun 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Cuellar, MD
    About Dr. Jason Cuellar, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427292291
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Hospital For Joint Diseases
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NY U/Hosp Joint Dis
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Cuellar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuellar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cuellar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cuellar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cuellar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cuellar works at Cu llar Spine Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cuellar’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuellar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuellar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuellar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuellar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

