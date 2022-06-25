Dr. Jason Cuellar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuellar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Cuellar, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Cuellar, MD
Dr. Jason Cuellar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Cuellar works at
Dr. Cuellar's Office Locations
-
1
Cu llar Spine Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery450 N Roxbury Dr Fl 3, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 803-9407Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cuellar?
He is everything I have stated in the title and there is never a very long wait to get in to see him. He is not like any other surgeon I’ve ever seen. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jason Cuellar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427292291
Education & Certifications
- New York University Hospital For Joint Diseases
- NY U/Hosp Joint Dis
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuellar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuellar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuellar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuellar works at
Dr. Cuellar speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuellar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuellar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuellar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuellar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.