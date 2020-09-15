Dr. Jason Cundiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cundiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Cundiff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Cundiff, MD
Dr. Jason Cundiff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Cundiff's Office Locations
1
Mercy Mchenry Pediatrics3922 MERCY DR, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 344-4499
2
Ear, Nose & Throat Care Center27790 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 649-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Mercy Barrington500 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (815) 455-0850
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
For as many years as I can remember my sinuses were clogged, make breathing difficult. Dr. Cundiff performed an out patient procedure that so far has greatly improved my breathing. I strongly recommend Dr. Cundiff!
About Dr. Jason Cundiff, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1053325233
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Illinois Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- BRADLEY UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
