Dr. Jason Damsker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Damsker, MD
Dr. Jason Damsker, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Damsker's Office Locations
Abington Hematology Oncology Associates Chestnut Hill Office8815 Germantown Ave Ste 16, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Directions (215) 706-2034
Abington Hematology/Oncology Associates9910 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 706-2034Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Abington Hematology/Oncology Associates201 Gibraltar Rd Ste 120, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions (215) 706-2034Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Each of my visits with Dr. Damsker thus far has been what I had expected and often times pleasant and uplifting outside of the medical reason for my visit.
About Dr. Jason Damsker, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1427068683
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damsker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damsker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damsker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damsker has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damsker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Damsker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damsker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damsker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damsker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.