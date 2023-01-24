See All Ophthalmologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Jason Darlington, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (152)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Darlington, MD

Dr. Jason Darlington, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Darlington works at The Eye Institute in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Rockledge, FL and Palm Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Darlington's Office Locations

    The Eye Institute
    1995 W Nasa Blvd Ste 200, Melbourne, FL 32904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 722-4443
    The Eye Institute for Medicine & Surgery-Rockledge
    150 South Woods Dr, Rockledge, FL 32955 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 722-4443
    Palm Bay Office
    5055 Babcock St NE Ste 6, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 722-4443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 152 ratings
    Patient Ratings (152)
    5 Star
    (136)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 24, 2023
    I believed my right eye was my good eye until Dr Darlington fixed my left eye. It is awesome to see good again. The staff at the Eye Institute and the Surgery center were very patient. I am not someone who like having my eyes probed. Dr Darlington did a great job and the staff is excellent.
    Robert B — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Jason Darlington, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Armenian
    • 1972598308
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Jason Darlington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darlington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Darlington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Darlington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Darlington has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darlington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    152 patients have reviewed Dr. Darlington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darlington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darlington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darlington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.