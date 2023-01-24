Dr. Jason Darlington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darlington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Darlington, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Darlington, MD
Dr. Jason Darlington, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Darlington works at
Dr. Darlington's Office Locations
The Eye Institute1995 W Nasa Blvd Ste 200, Melbourne, FL 32904 Directions (321) 722-4443
The Eye Institute for Medicine & Surgery-Rockledge150 South Woods Dr, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 722-4443
Palm Bay Office5055 Babcock St NE Ste 6, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 722-4443
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I believed my right eye was my good eye until Dr Darlington fixed my left eye. It is awesome to see good again. The staff at the Eye Institute and the Surgery center were very patient. I am not someone who like having my eyes probed. Dr Darlington did a great job and the staff is excellent.
About Dr. Jason Darlington, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darlington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darlington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darlington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darlington has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darlington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Darlington speaks Armenian.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Darlington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darlington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darlington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darlington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.