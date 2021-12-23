See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Manitowoc, WI
Dr. Jason Devries, DPM

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
3.6 (22)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Devries, DPM

Dr. Jason Devries, DPM is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Manitowoc, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County.

Dr. Devries works at Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic in Manitowoc, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Devries' Office Locations

  1. 1
    BayCare Clinic Lakeside Campus - Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic
    1111 Bayshore Dr, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 682-6376
  2. 2
    Baycare Clinic Llp
    501 N 10th St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 682-6376
  3. 3
    Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic - Ridge Road
    2353 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Baycare Medical Center
  • Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 23, 2021
    He is wonderful!! Listened to everything I had to say and gave me 3 different options. He explained everything so I could understand. I would recommend him to anyone with foot issues.
    — Dec 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Devries, DPM
    About Dr. Jason Devries, DPM

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    17 years of experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1609028422
    • 1609028422
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Center, Columbus, OH
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - St Joseph
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wheaton Franciscan - St. Joseph
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education
    Calvin College
    • Calvin College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devries has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devries has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Devries. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devries.

