Dr. Devries has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Devries, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Devries, DPM
Dr. Jason Devries, DPM is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Manitowoc, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County.
Dr. Devries works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Devries' Office Locations
-
1
BayCare Clinic Lakeside Campus - Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic1111 Bayshore Dr, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Directions (920) 682-6376
-
2
Baycare Clinic Llp501 N 10th St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Directions (920) 682-6376
-
3
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic - Ridge Road2353 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 288-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devries?
He is wonderful!! Listened to everything I had to say and gave me 3 different options. He explained everything so I could understand. I would recommend him to anyone with foot issues.
About Dr. Jason Devries, DPM
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1609028422
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Center, Columbus, OH
- Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - St Joseph
- Wheaton Franciscan - St. Joseph
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Calvin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devries accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devries works at
Dr. Devries has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Devries. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devries.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.