Overview of Dr. Jason Devries, DPM

Dr. Jason Devries, DPM is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Manitowoc, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County.



Dr. Devries works at Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic in Manitowoc, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.