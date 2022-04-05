Dr. Jason Dewitt, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Dewitt, DDS
Overview of Dr. Jason Dewitt, DDS
Dr. Jason Dewitt, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN.
Dr. Dewitt's Office Locations
Oral Surgery Office LLC2204 Scott St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (844) 204-6931
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
Ratings & Reviews
Not only was Dr. DeWitt exceptional, he called me before appointment to touch base. I was immediately taken back and cared for by a friendly but professional assistant. Even the receptionist was very friendly. When you have oral surgery it's also nice to have assistants that check on you, while your waiting for final instructions!!!
About Dr. Jason Dewitt, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
Oral Surgery Office LLC
