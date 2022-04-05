See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Jason Dewitt, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
2.3 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jason Dewitt, DDS

Dr. Jason Dewitt, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. 

Dr. Dewitt works at Oral Surgery Office LLC in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dewitt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oral Surgery Office LLC
    2204 Scott St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 204-6931

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Dentofacial Anomalies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Jason Dewitt, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447371984
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Dewitt, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dewitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dewitt works at Oral Surgery Office LLC in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Dewitt’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewitt.

