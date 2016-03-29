Dr. Jason Diamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Diamond, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Diamond, MD
Dr. Jason Diamond, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry.
Dr. Diamond's Office Locations
Face and Sinonasal Specialists of Beverly Hills PC9400 Brighton Way Ph Suite, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 859-9816
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Diamond has been a true blessing. Starting with his staff that was always kind to me and my family, to his assistant who was always available when he had extra questions. My procedure went smoothly and I was at work only a few weeks later. I am so pleased with my results, and will always go to Dr. Diamond for any procedure I need.
About Dr. Jason Diamond, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306981519
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamond accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
