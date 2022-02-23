See All Podiatrists in Salt Lake City, UT
Podiatry
4.6 (77)
Map Pin Small Salt Lake City, UT
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Dickerson, DPM

Dr. Jason Dickerson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital and Lone Peak Hospital.

Dr. Dickerson works at Salt Lake Center for Spine & Peripheral Nerve Surgery in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Park City, UT, Tooele, UT and Draper, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dickerson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heiden Orthopedics
    6360 S 3000 E Ste 210, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 615-8822
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Heiden Orthopedics - Park City
    2200 Park Ave Bldg D, Park City, UT 84060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 615-8822
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Heiden Orthopedics - Tooele
    2326 N 400 E, Tooele, UT 84074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 615-8822
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Lone Peak Medical Center
    74 E Kimballs Ln Ste 350, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 770-1657
  5. 5
    Foot and Ankle Institute
    11800 S State St # 350, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 806-7846

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta View Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and-or Ankle Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Jason Dickerson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528039377
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kaiser Permanete
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Scripps Mercy
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Utah State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Dickerson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Dickerson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Dickerson has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickerson on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

