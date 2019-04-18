Overview of Dr. Jason Dimmig, MD

Dr. Jason Dimmig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Dimmig works at Bend Ophthalmology in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.