Dr. Jason Dimmig, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Dimmig, MD
Dr. Jason Dimmig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Dimmig's Office Locations
Bend Ophthalmology2275 NE Doctors Dr Ste 6, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 389-3166
Bend Ophthalmology2357 NE Conners Ave Ste 101, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 389-3166
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dimmig is an exceptionally skilled and careing provider. He has managed my metabolic-origin eye disease and performed cataract surgery beyond my best expectations. His staff is also exceptional and very accommodating. I could not be happier or more confident in trusting my eye health to Dr Dimmig and his staff.
About Dr. Jason Dimmig, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimmig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimmig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimmig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimmig has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimmig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimmig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimmig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimmig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimmig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.