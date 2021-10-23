Dr. Jason Dragoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dragoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Dragoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Dragoo, MD
Dr. Jason Dragoo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Dragoo works at
Dr. Dragoo's Office Locations
-
1
CU Medicine Regenerative Medicine Hand and Spine Center175 Inverness Dr W Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 694-3333Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dragoo?
Dr. Dragoo is an amazing doctor. He is compassionate, listens and will come up with a treatment plan that works for you. I see many specialists and he is one of the best!
About Dr. Jason Dragoo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1174639488
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dragoo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dragoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dragoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dragoo works at
Dr. Dragoo has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Internal Derangement of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dragoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dragoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dragoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dragoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dragoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.