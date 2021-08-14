Dr. Jason Dreyer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Dreyer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Dreyer, DO
Dr. Jason Dreyer, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.
Dr. Dreyer works at
Dr. Dreyer's Office Locations
-
1
MultiCare Neuroscience Institute801 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 755-6735
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Priority Health
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dreyer?
still waiting for my review to be answered
About Dr. Jason Dreyer, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1194949594
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Providence Hospital and Medical Centers
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- University Of Minnesota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dreyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dreyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dreyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dreyer works at
Dr. Dreyer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dreyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dreyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dreyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.