Overview of Dr. Jason Dugan, MD

Dr. Jason Dugan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of California Irvine Medical Center and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Dugan works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.