Dr. Jason Dugger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dugger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Dugger, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Dugger, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange.
Dr. Dugger works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health La Grange Emergency Care1025 New Moody Ln, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions (502) 222-3347
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dugger?
excellent care! acted fast & saved my life! went to ER with widow maker heart attack! & fast accurate, professional action saved my life!
About Dr. Jason Dugger, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1811195167
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dugger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dugger accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dugger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dugger works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.