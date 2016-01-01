See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in West Seneca, NY
Dr. Jason Dunleavy, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Dunleavy, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED.

Dr. Dunleavy works at Windsong Radiology Group in West Seneca, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    General Physician PC
    1026 Union Rd Ste 1, West Seneca, NY 14224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 631-2500
    Windsong Radiology Group
    55 Spindrift Dr Ste 101, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 631-2500
    Windsong Radiology Group
    3950 E Robinson Rd Ste 101, Buffalo, NY 14228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 631-2500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jason Dunleavy, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316084726
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
    • University of Vermont-FAHC
    • UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Dunleavy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunleavy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dunleavy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dunleavy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunleavy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunleavy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunleavy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunleavy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

