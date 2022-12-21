Overview of Dr. Jason Edmonds, MD

Dr. Jason Edmonds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med.



Dr. Edmonds works at Milwaukee Eye Care Associates SC in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in West Allis, WI, Brookfield, WI, Bayside, WI and Franklin, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.