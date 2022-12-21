See All Ophthalmologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Jason Edmonds, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (53)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Edmonds, MD

Dr. Jason Edmonds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med.

Dr. Edmonds works at Milwaukee Eye Care Associates SC in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in West Allis, WI, Brookfield, WI, Bayside, WI and Franklin, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Edmonds' Office Locations

    Milwaukee Office
    1684 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 977-3374
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Envision Surgery Center
    2356 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI 53227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 260-2140
    Monday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
    Brookfield Office
    17280 W North Ave Ste 100, Brookfield, WI 53045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 271-2020
    Bayside Office
    8909 N Port Washington Rd Ste 102, Bayside, WI 53217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 271-2020
    Franklin Office
    9200 W Loomis Rd Ste 204, Franklin, WI 53132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 271-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Edmonds?

    Dec 21, 2022
    My husband and I have chosen to drive in from Madison in order to secure the services of Dr. Edmonds since moving to Wisconsin four years ago. In fact, we have already recommended him to friends in Milwaukee who now see him as well. He is one of the most knowledgeable eye doctors we have encountered (we moved to Madison from Chicago). His professional expertise in corneal and other issues allows us to leave the office, secure in the knowledge that we have received accurate, up-to-date information and are cared for accordingly. In the case of a perceived emergency, we are seen promptly with good follow-up care. We hope to continue as his patients for many years to come.
    Christine M. Wiseman, JD — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Edmonds, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689839086
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Moran Eye Center, University of Utah
    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • Aurora St Luke's Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
