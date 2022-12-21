Dr. Jason Edmonds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Edmonds, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Edmonds, MD
Dr. Jason Edmonds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med.
Dr. Edmonds works at
Dr. Edmonds' Office Locations
1
Milwaukee Office1684 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Directions (414) 977-3374Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Envision Surgery Center2356 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI 53227 Directions (414) 260-2140Monday6:30am - 3:30pmTuesday6:30am - 3:30pmWednesday6:30am - 3:30pmThursday6:30am - 3:30pm
3
Brookfield Office17280 W North Ave Ste 100, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (414) 271-2020
4
Bayside Office8909 N Port Washington Rd Ste 102, Bayside, WI 53217 Directions (414) 271-2020
5
Franklin Office9200 W Loomis Rd Ste 204, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 271-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edmonds?
My husband and I have chosen to drive in from Madison in order to secure the services of Dr. Edmonds since moving to Wisconsin four years ago. In fact, we have already recommended him to friends in Milwaukee who now see him as well. He is one of the most knowledgeable eye doctors we have encountered (we moved to Madison from Chicago). His professional expertise in corneal and other issues allows us to leave the office, secure in the knowledge that we have received accurate, up-to-date information and are cared for accordingly. In the case of a perceived emergency, we are seen promptly with good follow-up care. We hope to continue as his patients for many years to come.
About Dr. Jason Edmonds, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1689839086
Education & Certifications
- Moran Eye Center, University of Utah
- Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
- Aurora St Luke's Medical Center
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edmonds has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edmonds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edmonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edmonds works at
Dr. Edmonds has seen patients for Presbyopia, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edmonds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmonds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmonds.
