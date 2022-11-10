See All Brain Injury Medicine in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Jason Edwards, DO

Brain Injury Medicine
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Edwards, DO

Dr. Jason Edwards, DO is a Brain Injury Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Brain Injury Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Edwards works at INFUSION CENTER AT THE CENTER FOR COMMUNITY HEALTH in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Edwards' Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn
    515 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 654-4222
  2. 2
    NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group
    263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 246-8614
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adult Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Anterior Spinal Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bilateral Stroke Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Strokes Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neurological Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Severe Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spasticity Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 10, 2022
    My son is diagnosed to have Wernicke symptom, with short term memory loss and lacking insight. At the age of 45, it is difficult for me to accept his deficiencies as he still has a lot of years ahead of him. Dr. Edwards is very knowledgeable about neuroplasticity and brain injury. Not just a medical doctor, Dr. Edwards offers a human touch in giving treatment to my son which is very comforting, not only to the patient, but also to the caregiver as well. in our desperate time, it is refreshing to meet with someone who has the professional knowledge and can also resonate with the patient and caregiver.
    A. Lee — Nov 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jason Edwards, DO
    About Dr. Jason Edwards, DO

    Specialties
    • Brain Injury Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154709947
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
