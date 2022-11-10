Overview of Dr. Jason Edwards, DO

Dr. Jason Edwards, DO is a Brain Injury Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Brain Injury Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Edwards works at INFUSION CENTER AT THE CENTER FOR COMMUNITY HEALTH in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.