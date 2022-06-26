See All Dermatologists in Woodstock, GA
Dr. Jason Emer, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (45)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Emer, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.

Dr. Emer works at Kroll Care in Woodstock, GA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA and Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kroll Care
    290 Heritage Walk Ste 102, Woodstock, GA 30188 (404) 382-7794
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Jason Emer MD
    9201 W Sunset Blvd Ste 510, West Hollywood, CA 90069 (714) 266-3348
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Califrnia Drmatology Ctr A Med
    435 N Bedford Dr Ste 312, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (424) 285-5545
    Jason Emer MD
    9735 Wilshire Blvd # Phph, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 (424) 285-5545

Experience & Treatment Frequency

AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Burning Mouth Syndrome Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Erythroplakia Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
German Measles Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Human Parvovirus B19 Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Measles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Measles
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Mumps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mumps
Parvovirus Infection Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Roseola Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Roseola
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Smallpox Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Smallpox
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thrush
Toxic Shock Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicella Zoster Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 26, 2022
    I’m so in love with this man’s work. I’m so happy with my results. He left me with luscious and perfect juicy lips. He made me feel comfortable and there was no pain, I have no bumps, bruises or any purple on my lips. He was very careful and he was so clean and organized. I love the passion in his eyes and how serious he takes his work. Most hardworking man I’ve ever met.
    Fernando R — Jun 26, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Emer, MD

    Dermatology
    16 years of experience
    English, Persian and Spanish
    1912164872
    Education & Certifications

    Mt. Sinai Hospital
    St Josephs Hospital
    Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Emer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Emer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Emer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

