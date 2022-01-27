Overview of Dr. Jason Emerson, DO

Dr. Jason Emerson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Emerson works at Midtown Orthopedics in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.