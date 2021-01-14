Overview of Dr. Jason Engel, MD

Dr. Jason Engel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Washington, DC. They completed their residency with McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern



Dr. Engel works at Urologic Surgeons of Washington in Washington, DC with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.