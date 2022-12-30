Dr. Jason Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Evans, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Skyline3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 190, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 703-2456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Evan’s is an absolute miracle worker in trauma. In August of 2020 I was involved in a terrible accident in Utah and had to be flown home on a medical jet to Skyline Medical Center so I could be fixed because the doctors in Utah did not know what to do. As a physician myself I knew the severity of my injuries and had tremendous fear for my outcome. Dr. Evans was able to perform a miracle and save my arm and today I have complete use of it like it never happened. When people see my x-rays they are shocked. I cannot say enough about his surgical skill and decision making. My orthopedic friends who saw the before and after have also said it’s a miraculous fix. I wanted to publicly call him out and thank him for what he did for me.
About Dr. Jason Evans, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Hamot Mc
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
