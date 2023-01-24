See All Hand Surgeons in Plymouth, MA
Dr. Jason Fanuele, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jason Fanuele, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.8 (83)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Fanuele, MD

Dr. Jason Fanuele, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Morton Hospital.

Dr. Fanuele works at High 5 Hand Center in Plymouth, MA with other offices in North Easton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Fanuele's Office Locations

  1. 1
    High 5 Hand Center
    225 Water St Ste C105, Plymouth, MA 02360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 746-5220
  2. 2
    15 Roche Brothers Way Ste 210, North Easton, MA 02356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 344-3535
  3. 3
    Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth
    275 Sandwich St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 746-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Morton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fanuele?

    Jan 24, 2023
    I’m retired. Osteo arthritis had caused gradual loss of function in my hand and thumb. It was pretty much useless at grasping, holding, and performing every day tasks. Dr. Fanuele offered me both a temporary and a more long term solution. I chose a surgical repair, and have regained full functionality…a new lease on life for me. The Post Op physical therapy is simple, short term, but very necessary. Wound healing is fast. Regaining function precedes full strength. I’m an out doors-man and craft wood worker and had full use of my hand back in 12 weeks. Many thanks to Dr. Fanuele, his wonderful office staff, and staff at the BID PT Center in Plymouth!
    R. Maher — Jan 24, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Fanuele, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Fanuele, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fanuele to family and friends

    Dr. Fanuele's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fanuele

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Fanuele, MD.

    About Dr. Jason Fanuele, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225135700
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fanuele has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fanuele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fanuele has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fanuele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanuele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanuele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanuele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanuele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Fanuele, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.