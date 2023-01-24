Overview of Dr. Jason Fanuele, MD

Dr. Jason Fanuele, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Morton Hospital.



Dr. Fanuele works at High 5 Hand Center in Plymouth, MA with other offices in North Easton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.