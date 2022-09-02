Dr. Jason Feliberti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feliberti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Feliberti, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Feliberti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL.
TGMG Cardiology5 Tampa General Cir Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Feliberti is a brilliant medic. I ended up under his care with failed heart in the ER. He is so sharp that outsmarted dead for 5 days in a row. He made the right predictions and stand his decisions. As a result, I was saved from inevitable death and was able to receive a heart while still having a chance to undergo the surgery. I call him "The Rasor" not because of the scalpel but because his edge thinking. Anyone who has a heart problem has to look for his help in order to survive. He is part of a team among the best in the country, and the absolute top in the area. I know this from very vast experience. And other doctors like having their endorsement on their walls.
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1811215692
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
- Tampa General Hospital
Dr. Feliberti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feliberti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feliberti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feliberti has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feliberti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Feliberti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feliberti.
