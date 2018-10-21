Dr. Jason Fieser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fieser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Fieser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Fieser, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Meritas Health Pulmonary Medicine2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 605, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Tops. Explains disease and teatments. Finds cost effective ways if you ask him. Provides compliments when doing well. Always focused on positive outcomes for your health. Thank you for all the good health.
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Ks School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Fieser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fieser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fieser using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fieser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fieser has seen patients for Respiratory Failure, Wheezing and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fieser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fieser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fieser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fieser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fieser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.