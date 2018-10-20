Overview of Dr. Jason Fisher, MD

Dr. Jason Fisher, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Fisher works at Hmh Hospitals Corporation in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Atresia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.