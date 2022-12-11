Dr. Jason Fisher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Fisher, DO
Overview of Dr. Jason Fisher, DO
Dr. Jason Fisher, DO is an Urology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South.
Dr. Fisher's Office Locations
Corpus Christi Urology Group601 Texan Trl Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 268-3960
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Referred by PCP in 2020. Very satisfied with the professional medical care provided.
About Dr. Jason Fisher, DO
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1417154154
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Botsford General Hospital
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Urological Surgery
