Dr. Jason Fiske-Baier, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Pennsburg, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jason Fiske-Baier, DPM

Dr. Jason Fiske-Baier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pennsburg, PA. They completed their residency with Mercy Suburban Hospital

Dr. Fiske-Baier works at Upper Perkiomen Podiatry Associates in Pennsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fiske-Baier's Office Locations

    Upper Perkiomen Podiatry Associates
    158 Main St, Pennsburg, PA 18073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2018
    Personable, caring and professional. Excellent doctor and staff.
    — Nov 15, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Fiske-Baier, DPM
    About Dr. Jason Fiske-Baier, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1790121788
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Mercy Suburban Hospital
    • Mercy Suburban Hospital
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Fiske-Baier, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiske-Baier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fiske-Baier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fiske-Baier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fiske-Baier works at Upper Perkiomen Podiatry Associates in Pennsburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fiske-Baier’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiske-Baier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiske-Baier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiske-Baier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiske-Baier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
