Dr. Jason Fiske-Baier, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jason Fiske-Baier, DPM
Dr. Jason Fiske-Baier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pennsburg, PA. They completed their residency with Mercy Suburban Hospital
Dr. Fiske-Baier works at
Dr. Fiske-Baier's Office Locations
Upper Perkiomen Podiatry Associates158 Main St, Pennsburg, PA 18073 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fiske-Baier?
Personable, caring and professional. Excellent doctor and staff.
About Dr. Jason Fiske-Baier, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
- 1790121788
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Suburban Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiske-Baier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiske-Baier accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiske-Baier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiske-Baier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiske-Baier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiske-Baier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiske-Baier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.