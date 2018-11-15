Overview of Dr. Jason Fiske-Baier, DPM

Dr. Jason Fiske-Baier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pennsburg, PA. They completed their residency with Mercy Suburban Hospital



Dr. Fiske-Baier works at Upper Perkiomen Podiatry Associates in Pennsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.