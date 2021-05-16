Overview of Dr. Jason Folk, MD

Dr. Jason Folk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Folk works at Steadmen Hawkins Clinic in Greenville, SC with other offices in Vail, CO and Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.