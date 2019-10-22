Overview of Dr. Jason Fong, MD

Dr. Jason Fong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollis, NY.



Dr. Fong works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - OB/GYN in Hollis, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.