Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Fowler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Fowler, MD
Dr. Jason Fowler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital and Essentia Health-Duluth.
Dr. Fowler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fowler's Office Locations
-
1
Northland Plastic Surgery1420 London Rd Ste 100, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 724-7363
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital
- Essentia Health-Duluth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fowler?
I'm two weeks Post-Op. Dr. Fowler has been amazing through the entire process. From the initial consult to the follow ups after surgery. I was a 34E and very lopsided with large nipples. He was unsure about doing a nipple reduction at the same time as the breast/areola reduction because there could be complications. Turned out, (only because everything looked perfect for him to do so, while in surgery) he was able to do it all for me and at no extra cost. I'm so happy. Everything is healing up nicely, with sensitivity and soreness yet, of course. I'm not sure what size they actually are yet as there is still some swelling, but I'm loving my news boobs! So worth it!
About Dr. Jason Fowler, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1851690697
Education & Certifications
- University of MN
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fowler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fowler works at
Dr. Fowler has seen patients for Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fowler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.