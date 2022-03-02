Dr. Jason Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Freeman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Freeman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Freeman works at
Locations
South Nassau Communities Hospital1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 632-3670Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freeman and his staff at SNCH were complete professionals. They put me at ease at a very anxious time. Kept me informed throughout with excellent bed-side manner from admissions to discharge. I hope I don't need his services again, but would not hesitate if I did.
About Dr. Jason Freeman, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
