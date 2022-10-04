Dr. Jason Frost, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Frost, DO
Dr. Jason Frost, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Pembroke Pines Office601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 319, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 442-8786
Memorial Hospital West703 N Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (949) 852-3400TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent. Explain procedure and kept me informed. Felt extremely comfortable. Recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Jason Frost, DO
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- General Surgery
Dr. Frost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frost has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Frost. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frost.
