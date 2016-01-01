Dr. Garvin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Garvin, DO
Overview of Dr. Jason Garvin, DO
Dr. Jason Garvin, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Garvin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Garvin's Office Locations
-
1
Scott Anenberg Psychotherapy3000 Richmond Ave Ste 425, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 337-0177
-
2
Nume Tms Texas Pllc2211 Norfolk St Ste 740, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 337-0177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garvin?
About Dr. Jason Garvin, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1396754883
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garvin works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garvin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.