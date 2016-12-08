Dr. Jason Gee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Gee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Gee, MD
Dr. Jason Gee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Dr. Gee works at
Dr. Gee's Office Locations
Emerson Urology Associates131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-8950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gee was my first consultation in the field of urological oncology; I was referred to him by my primary care physician. Dr. Gee explained the different approaches available in treating prostate cancer, handed me some excellent readings and references, and then told me I needed to study my options. He arranged a prostrate biopsy for me and answered my questions. I ultimately chose Brachytherapy, but I was impressed by his objectivity and support in discussing my options. Thank you, Dr. Gee.
About Dr. Jason Gee, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
